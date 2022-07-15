Petrobras prepares to inaugurate Pegasus, its supercomputer with 678 TB of RAM

At the end of 2020 myself I published a news here on the site talking about the dragon supercomputergives Petrobras. At the time, it was the fastest supercomputer in Latin America, with 100 TB of RAM. Well, now the state-owned company has the Pegasuswith your 678 TB of RAM!

The announcement was made by Petrobras last Wednesday (13). The machine is already being assembled and will help in Exploration and Production (E&P) projects for oil and natural gas. Only Pegasus beats the Dragon and Atlas supercomputers together!

Respect data sheet

Pegaso imposes respect right away for its technical file. In addition to the aforementioned 678 TB of RAM memory, it has 2016 graphics processing units (GPU) and a 400 Gb/s internet link. Pegasus’ processing power is nothing less than 21 Petaflops.

Just to give you an idea, the processing capacity of the Dragão supercomputer is 14 Petaflops. Atlas, in turn, has 8.9 Petaflops. If we were to join cell phones and notebooks working together, it would be necessary 6 million cell phones or 150 thousand notebooks to achieve the same firepower as Pegasus.

In recent years Petrobras has been investing heavily in high performance computing (HPC). And the Pegasus supercomputer is one of the company’s latest investments.

To infinity and beyond

The state-owned company’s objective is to have increasing processing power. By the end of the year, the state-owned company hopes to reach the mark of 80 Petaflops! And history shows that they are capable of it.

For example, in 2019 Petrobras ended the year with a processing power of 10.2 Petaflops with its supercomputers. In 2020, that figure rose to 22.2 Petaflops. By 2021, computing power has almost doubled, reaching 42 Petaflops! Until then, the Dragão supercomputer had 200 TB of RAM.

Now, with the addition of Pegasus and its 678 TB of RAM, Petrobras expects to arrive by the end of 2022 with a processing power of 80 Petaflops!

But why all this?

The Dragon, Atlas and now Pegasus supercomputers are used to process geophysical and geological data in oil and natural gas exploration and production projects. With them, geological and operational risks are reduced. Not to mention that the time between the discovery of a field and the beginning of exploration also decreases.

Petrobras explains the following:

“Expanding data processing capacity allows Petrobras to generate increasingly clearer subsurface images of areas mapped for oil and natural gas exploration, and reduce the processing time of this information. This contributes to optimizing production, increasing the recovery factor of current reserves and maximizing the efficiency of the company’s exploratory projects.”

In addition, supercomputers will be used in the EXP100 and PROD1000 programs. The first aims to achieve the full use of data and knowledge in exploration projects. The second program, on the other hand, aims to reduce the time for discovery and production of materials.

Pegasus will start operating in December

But it will still be a few months before the Pegasus supercomputer is fully operational. After all, assembling such a machine requires a colossal manpower.

Just to give you an idea, 32 trucks were needed to load the more than 30 tons of equipment. The installation site will be in the city of Rio de Janeiro, in the Vargem Grande neighborhood.

Once everything is assembled and ready for use, the rack aisles alone should be 35 km long, all in all. So, that’s a lot of space that will be used. Not to mention the cooling system that is needed to keep everything running at proper temperatures. Assembly time is about 3 months.