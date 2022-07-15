Photos on WhatsApp blurry? Find out how to get them back

Have you ever identified in a private or group conversation on Whatsapp some uploaded photos that were blurry? This usually happens when the messenger is unable to locate the media on the device.

When you receive an image in Whatsapp and delete it from your cell phone, in the conversation in which the media was sent, it looks grounded, without sharpness. To retrieve it, it must be sent again.

However, if you have the backup active, you can search for the photo on Google or iCloud. So, if you downloaded the image and deleted the file from your device, you can still locate it in the cloud.

However, to prevent this from happening again, it is possible to enable the option to automatically save the media sent by the messenger on your cell phone. See how below:

open the Whatsapp; Access the settings; Then select the “Conversations” tab; On Android, tap on the “Media Visibility” option. On iOS, select the “Save to Camera Roll” field.

Ready! After activating this setting, all images received on WhatsApp will already be saved in your gallery. It is worth mentioning that it is also possible to activate the automatic download of videos and audios.

Here’s how to disable WhatsApp notifications on computer

For people using the Whatsapp Web often, it’s a good idea to keep messenger notifications turned on on your computer. However, in case of distraction or excess messages, it is important to know how to disable them.

The procedure is simple and practical, just access the settings of the Whatsapp computer and follow the steps below.

How to disable WhatsApp Web notifications?

Open WhatsApp Web;

In the upper left corner, click on the “Three dots” icon;

Then go to the “Settings” tab;

In the selected tab, tap on “Notifications”;

Once this is done, you can disable other specific notifications that were previously marked, such as “Sounds”, “Desktop Notifications” or “Message Preview”;

If you want to disable all notifications, check the option “Mute all notifications” or “Mute notifications and reactions”;

Finally, select how long you want to keep silent and click on “Mute notifications” to confirm the operation.

How to mute conversations on WhatsApp Web?

If you are receiving messages from a specific contact or group, be aware that you can select notifications individually. Check out the guidance below:

In the chat area, select the conversation you want to silence; After that, click the “Arrow” icon to access the menu; To proceed, simply tap on “Mute notifications” and choose between “8 hours”, “1 week” or “Always”.

How to disconnect WhatsApp Web?

Another option to avoid distractions is to log out of WhatsApp Web. See how:

Click on the “Three dots” icon at the top left; In the menu, select “Disconnect” and confirm the action.