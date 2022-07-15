Pivot, combat and aerial game: what the national team saw (and liked) about Pedro at Maracanã | Brazilian Team

With just two calls-up to the Brazilian national team – the first, in August 2018, was cut for Richarlison’s debut with hopscotch. The last one was in November 2020 – Pedro is closely monitored by Tite and his assistants.

Highlight in Flamengo’s victory over Atlético-MG even without hitting the nets, he protected the ball, turned and made the play for Arrascaeta’s first goal, was fouled after stealing it from Alonso and headed it in the sequence for the Uruguayan to score.

The exhibition – days after scoring four goals and providing assists in other matches – delivers exactly the repertoire variation that Pedro can lend to the Seleção. Of course, the line in front of the attacker is long. There are, for example, two other attackers who were on the field: gabigoldelivery and handling also to draw attention to the Rooster, and Hulkwho did not make a good start at Maracanã.

Last Wednesday’s match was closely watched by Tite’s assistants, Cleber Xavier, Cesar Sampaio and Thomaz Araújo. As they do in all the matches they watch – in loco or on TV – there was discussion about what was seen at Maracanã last Wednesday.

The coach of the Selection usually says that Pedro has the pivot, manages to protect the ball well and looks for short tables – it is not today that Tite and his assistants have a desire to call the Flamengo forward, but the current sequence encourages the coaching staff.

After FIFA confirms that the final list has 26 players for the Cup, with a previous and provisional one of 55 athletes – which needs to be delivered a month before the Qatar World Cup (October 21) -, Tite and his assistants want to keep the flame alive. lit up beyond even the so-called broad list that they usually monitor and split up to follow.

in contact with the ge, Tite’s assistant, Clebinho, listed a series of players who are still under evaluation. The next call comes out at the beginning of September – when the European championships will only be at the beginning.

– Has Pedro, Gabigol, Hulk, Gabriel Jesus, Firmino, Rodrygo, Vinicis, Paquetá, Coutinho, Ribeiro, Neymar, Cunha, Richarlison, Raphinha, Martinelli, Antony and so on. All these players have their good times, bad times, and they have their characteristics that are not going to change. People are always watching, discussing. When it comes time to call up in September for the games in Argentina and the friendly, we’ll make the definition – commented Cleber Xavier.

The schedule of the Brazilian team still has doubts, but it foresees a match against Argentina on September 22 or 23 at the Neo Química Arena and then, on the 27th, a friendly match with an opponent to be defined.