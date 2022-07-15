Razer announces new streaming controller with instant command

Check out Razer’s Stream Controller pricing, release forecast and details

This Thursday (14th), the Razer announced an all-in-one solution for instant access and control of content in live streams. called Razer Stream Controllerthe equipment is a cooperation of the company and the Loupedecka company specialized in custom consoles dedicated to workstations, which aims to facilitate the organization of content producers during a live, similar to Stream Deck.

The new console of lives from Razer promises to optimize the management of user actions through its software and simple interface, which can be customized. The device has a compact size, with the dimensions 15.1 x 10.15 x 3.02 cm and weight of 210gthe Stream controller, and 216gthe removable support.

Razer Stream Controller Specifications

Interface consisting of 12 Switchblade haptic keys, 2 side LCD screens, 6 tactile analog dials and 8 programmable buttons

consisting of 12 Switchblade haptic keys, 2 side LCD screens, 6 tactile analog dials and 8 programmable buttons system requirements : macOS X 10.14 (or later), Windows 10 systems; Loupedeck software

: macOS X 10.14 (or later), Windows 10 systems; Loupedeck software connections : 2 meter USB-A / USB-C cable

: 2 meter USB-A / USB-C cable box contents: Razer Stream Controller, 2-meter-long USB-A to USB-C cables and detachable stand

Product description and availability

The brand presents the Razer Stream Controller as a “Customizable, Powerful and Compact Control Deck”. and describes “The Razer Stream Controller is a device for streaming, productivity, photo and video editing, and features a highly adaptable user interface that works in all facets of streaming, editing, design and overall system control”.

THE Razer suggests for its new peripheral a value of BRL 3,300.00. The device is expected to debut in Brazil in the month of october 2022.

– Continues after advertising –

What is the best gaming microphone? We tested 5!

We’ve side by side HyperX QuadCast S, Cougar Screammer X, Razer Siren, NZXT Capsule and Blue Yeti!



…..

Are you thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Razer