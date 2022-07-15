Real Madrid’s rival club surprises and enters the dispute to sign Cristiano Ronaldo

As Manchester United prepares for another season, full of challenges, Cristiano Ronaldo continues with his future totally uncertain. Outside the Champions League, he uses such an argument to leave the Premier League club. But those interested, in fact, are in short supply.

Chelsea, Bayern and PSG are being linked to the Portuguese star, but none of them have, in fact, any interest in the player. Tuchel, the Blues coach, declined the possibility. At Bayern he doesn’t fit into the signing philosophy and at PSG he “there is no room for one more star”.

Therefore, Cristiano Ronaldo’s future could be Madrid. But to play for another Madrid club, Atlético Madrid, a great rival to Real Madrid, a club in which the number 7 lived his greatest career as a football player.

According to ESPN, Atlético Madrid is the newest interested in having CR7’s football. Despite the strong rivalry with Real, Madrid’s other side looks to the player with affection and could be Ronaldo’s next destination, once Simeone’s team is present in the Champions League.

Apparently, joining a rival club from his career is not a problem for Ronaldo. Anyway, at the moment, it’s all just rumors. But things tend to heat up at any moment, as the season has already started on the old continent.

Cristiano Ronaldo

While waiting for a new club, Cristiano continues to train with an eye on the new season. On social media, he made a point of showing that he is in shape.