Rito da SAF do Vasco is paralyzed by a court decision, which orders the opening of contracts with 777

He was too calm to be Vasco. This Thursday, the Court decided that Cruz-Maltino and 777 Partners make public the contracts involving the club’s Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF). This measure, in practice, paralyzes the process that was going through the last steps. The information was first published by the website “ge” and confirmed by the report of the THROW!.

The lawsuit was filed by the Consumer Protection Commission of the Legislative Assembly of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Alerj), and Cruz-Maltino himself is a defendant. In the decision, Judge Luiz Alberto Carvalho Alves, from the third business court, understood that the information is of interest to the entire crowd.

Check out part of the decision:

– The probability of the author’s right is evidenced, since the author has the right to information in a broad and clear way. The danger of damage is characterized by the risk of calling and approving the deal without due caution and prior knowledge about the contract to be carried out – understood the magistrate.

Check out an excerpt of the decision that paralyzes the SAF rite (Reproduction)

The decision can be appealed. Wanted by the report L!, Vasco stated that he “does not comment on ongoing actions”. Fines were also determined in case of non-compliance with the decision. This same Thursday, Cruz-Maltino published the list of members eligible to vote at the Extraordinary General Assembly on the subject.

– I determine that the defendant, in the person of its legal representative, makes available to consumers/fans, in advance, a copy of the contracts and other documents that are linked to the corporate transaction of incorporation of SAF CRVG and the sale of 70% of the equity interest to the investor of ) representative(s), officer(s) or administrator(s) of the defendant with competence to comply with the determined. They must also refrain from calling any resolution without first providing the documents referred to above and without observing the period of 30 days, from the date of supply, for studies and analyzes by consumers, under penalty of a fine of BRL 100,000 to the person(s) officer(s), director(s) or legal representative(s) who perform the convening act – registered the judge.