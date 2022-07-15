Rogério Ceni says ‘yes’ and São Paulo advances to hire Argentine midfielder for the season

The São Paulo board remains active in the ball market and already has two targets in view for the season

São Paulo is in seventh place in the Brazilian championship with 23 points, seven less than the leader palm trees. In the last five matches played in the competition there were two draws, two defeats and only one victory. In search of the qualifying zone for the America’s Liberatorsthe team led by Rogerio Ceni need to get back to scoring in the competition.

Aiming at an evolution of the team in the season, the board of Tricolor do Morumbi is active in the ball market aiming at the next transfer window that opens on the 18th. According to information from the portal ‘UOL Sports’the top team from São Paulo is seeking to hire Giuliano Galoppofrom Banfield, from Argentina.

At 23 years old, the midfielder is well evaluated by the board of Sao Paulo, who is looking for reinforcements for the position in the ball market. Another name in evidence in the team is the defender nahuel ferraresiwhich belongs to Manchester Citybut has been on loan to another group in recent seasons.

It is worth mentioning that the São Paulo club renewed the contract with the coach Rogerio Ceni until the end of 2023. Tricolor’s next commitment is against palm trees next Thursday (14), at 20h, at the stadium of Allianz Parqueon the way back to the Brazil’s Cup.