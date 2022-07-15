Rolling Stones celebrates 60 years with documentary to be released in August

The year 2022 marks a milestone in the long career of the legendary band Rolling Stones. That’s because the quartet completes 60 years of a successful and award-winning career. To kick off the celebrations of such an iconic date, the group will release a four-episode documentary called My Life as a Rolling Stone in August. The production tells the band’s story with a unique and individual portrait of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ron Wood and the late drummer Charlie Watts. Narrated by Sienna Miller and directed by Oliver Murray and Clare Tavernor, the documentary reveals never-before-seen interviews, past performances, diverse behind-the-scenes stories and much more.

In addition to the work, the group continues through Europe with the Sixty tour, also in celebration of the milestone in the trajectory. Until the end of this month, they perform in countries like France, Austria, Germany and Sweden. Check the dates here. On the band’s official website fans can find more than 50 special albums, including 2019’s HONK, released over these 60 years.

On July 12, 1962, at the Marquee Club in London, the group reunited to play their first live show. After that, in 1969, the Rolling Stones were marked by an iconic performance in Hyde Park for more than 200,000 people. The British rock band is considered one of the biggest, oldest and most successful of all time. With more than 250 million albums sold worldwide, the Rolling Stones are considered symbols of the musical and behavioral changes of the 1960s, as well as being related to the important counterculture movement.

Owners of Grammys and countless hits, such as Satisfaction, Start Me Up, Miss You, You Can’t Always Get What You Want, among many others, the group led by Mick Jagger is still active and with no indication that it will stop. The true rock icons, who have performed three times in Brazil, continue to bet on the irreverence and authenticity of each member to draw crowds around the world. Speaking of Brazil, at 7 pm, Brazilian fans will be able to watch a special screening celebrating the band’s 60th anniversary in one of the buildings on Rua da Consolação, in downtown São Paulo.

Check out all the official Rolling Stones products at UMusic Store, Universal Music Brasil’s e-commerce platform: https://www.umusicstore.com/RollingStones.