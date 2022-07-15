RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 may have their releases delayed to 2023 [RUMOR]

Rumors indicate that NVIDIA may end up introducing only the RTX 4090 later this year

Expected for the third quarter of 2023, NVIDIA’s new generation of graphics cards can make their debut with fewer components than was initially expected. According to Moore’s Law is Dead channel, the manufacturer is reconsidering the current market situation and may end up launching the models RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 only from 2023.

The main reason for this would be the unexpected survival of the RTX 30 generation, mainly motivated by the fall in the cryptocurrency market. Recent news claims that the company has decided to decrease orders for new components for the TSMC foundry and it can reduce the values ​​of its high-performance offerings as a way to stimulate the consumer market.

Sources consulted by Moore’s Law is Dead state that the NVIDIA “underestimated how desperate” their partners were getting. Given the large inventories currently available, they are refusing to place orders for the new generation of GPUs and are even willing to stay out of the launch of the Ada Lovelace generation if this proves necessary.

RTX 4090 launch would be maintained

Reports show that while the manufacturer may decide to delay the RTX 4080 and RX 4070 models, your strategy for the RTX 4090 would be being maintained. The high-performance model would serve for the company to “send a message” to competitors AMD and Intel, at the same time that it would be able to serve the niche of customers willing to pay dearly to have the best hardware on the market.

According to the channel, the new graphics card would arrive in October this year equipped with 24 GB of GDDR6X memory. The information was reinforced by the famous leaker Greymon55which published this Friday (15) that the models AD103/AD104/AD106related to the RTX 4080, should only arrive in 2023 — while the AD102related to RTX 4090would still be confirmed for this year.

Until the moment, NVIDIA has not officially released its plans for its new generation of graphics cards and has maintained its history of not commenting on rumors.. However, everything indicates that the company will have to deal with a complicated end of year to the end of 2022, which will also depend on the actions that AMD will take in the launch of its new hardware.

Source: PC Gamer