Russia’s New McDonald’s Has a Shortage of French Fries

Vkusno & Totchka, the chain that took over McDonald’s restaurants in Russia, removed French fries from the menu after Western sanctions against Moscow that make it difficult to import the product and a poor harvest in Russia in 2021. The information is from The Guardian newspaper.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 and since then has been suffering from Western sanctions, in addition to the departure of important companies from the country. This is the case with McDonald’s, which suspended its operations in March and sold all its restaurants to a local licensee in May.

The first Vkusno & Totchka restaurants opened in Russia on June 12, selling nearly 120,000 hamburgers on opening day. Last week, customers began posting pictures of menus without fries.

The group says potatoes will fully return to restaurant menus “at the beginning of the next harvest, fall 2022”. In Russia, autumn begins in September.

In a statement, the Vkusno & Totchka says it is now “impossible to import from markets that could become temporary suppliers of potatoes”.

In June, Vkusno & Tochka Chief Executive Oleg Paroev told Reuters that “a significant percentage” of ingredients are sourced abroad.

Despite the problems, the Russian Ministry of Agriculture said last week that the potato harvest will be bigger than that of 2021. “The new crop is already arriving, which rules out the possibility of shortages”.