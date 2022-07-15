Ryan Gosling reveals he has all the energy of the Ken doll

Actor Ryan Gosling has revealed that he is quite proud to play Ken doll in the new live-action Barbie, which has already become one of the most anticipated releases of 2023.

He commented that he doesn’t feel insulted in the movie scene. hidden agent in which Chris Evans’ character calls him the ‘Ken doll’.

“I’m proud of it. I have this Ken energy that you can feel, obviously,” he told Entertainment Tonight.

On the internet, the film is being talked about a lot, and fans seem interested to see what’s next. Gosling has also shown that he is looking forward to the release of the work.

“I can’t wait for people to see the movie. That’s all I can say, otherwise Mattel will come and put me in a box.”

Ryan Gosling’s wife defends actor as Ken

In an appearance on the television show The Talkactress Eva Mendes was asked about the criticism that her husband has received because of the character, and replied:

“People know he’s not actually living with someone, right? He is playing a fictional character. Well, for starters, that photo awakened the 14-year-old in me. I was thinking: ‘ahhh’. But hey, it’s a fun picture and he’s trying to be funny. So it worked on all levels,” she said.

The couple met for the first time on the set of the film. The place where everything ends. They had two daughters together, Esmeralda, 6, and Amada, 4. During the chat, she also said that her husband presented her with underwear with the name of the character Ken:

“When I saw the picture, he sent it to me from work, I said, ‘Can I please keep these underwear? Please. I never ask for anything.’ Finally, I got my underwear. I’m using it now”, laughed the artist.

The Warner Bros. Barbie movie is slated to hit theaters in March 2023, with Freta Gerwig directing, who also wrote the screenplay along with Noah Baumbach.

Ryan Gosling will star alongside Margot Robbie, who will play the role of Barbie. The cast also includes America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ncuti Gatwa and Will Ferrell.

