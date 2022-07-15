Samsung announces first GDDR6 memory with 24 Gb/s transfer rate

This Thursday (14) the South Korean giant Samsung announced a new GDDR6 memory module. It is capable of transferring data at a rate of 24 Gb/s (gigabits per second)! With this, we may have better video cards in the future.

According to Samsung itself, the new GDDR6 memory module is 30% faster than current modules. In case you didn’t know, current generation GDDR6 memories peak at 18 Gb/s. Which is nothing short of impressive. However, the new modules will be used in the next generation of video cards.

New GDDR6 modules will have diverse applications

Samsung also ensured that the new memory modules were developed following all JEDEC specifications and guidelines (Joint Electron Device Engineering Council). This is the organization that sets the standards for the microelectronics industry.

That’s why Samsung’s new GDDR6 modules will be compatible with GPUs of various categories. But to me it’s kind of obvious that they will only be used in high-end and/or high-performance video card models.

However, the South Korean’s idea is not just to leverage the gaming market. Daniel Leean executive in the company’s memory department, said that Samsung is also targeting other segments:

“The data explosion that is now being fueled by artificial intelligence and the metaverse is increasing demand for more graphics capable of processing large volumes of data simultaneously at extremely high speeds.”

In these scenarios, hardware equipped with Samsung’s new GDDR6 memory modules can be applied very well.

Transfer rate can reach 1.1TB/s

And now comes the most impressive part of Samsung’s announcement. The new memory modules can reach even higher speeds:

“When integrated with a premium graphics card, the [nova]GDDR6 memory can transfer up to 1.1 terabyte (TB) of dataor about 275 full HD movies, in just one second.”

Note that Samsung was careful to say that such speed is only achieved with a premium graphics card. Therefore, other factors also matter. One of them is the video card’s memory bus. If it is too slow it is obvious that the GDDR6 memory modules will not reach their maximum speed.

But other factors also influence the performance of the new GDDR6 modules. Samsung also said it employed a “innovative circuit design” and used the material HKMG (High-K Metal Gate). This material is an excellent electrical insulator. It prevents the flow of current from the circuits. And that’s precisely why the modules can reach such high transfer speeds.

Unfortunately, the South Korean giant did not reveal more details about the new modules, such as the latency of the chips.

Laptops will also benefit

Samsung also plans to include notebooks. However, to achieve transfer speeds in the region of 24 Gb/s, a very large amount of energy is needed. Which ends up making the application of technology in notebooks unfeasible.

To get around this problem, Samsung will also release GDDR6 modules with transfer rates of 16 Gb/s and 20 Gb/s. That is, notebooks will gain in speed but will not spend as much energy.

Samsung has already delivered the new GDDR6 memory modules for partner companies to carry out the first tests. But there is still no specific date for the technology’s arrival on the market. Everything will depend on the next generation of video cards.