Second year of “Only murders in the building” has a sensational turn

Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez continue to entertain and captivate the viewer with their true crime fs characters (photo: STAR/DISCLOSURE)

There was only one surprise when “Only murders in the building” was nominated this week 17 times (six of them in major categories, such as best comedy series) for the 2022 Emmy. Selena Gomez was not among the nominated actresses, unlike his production duo, Steve Martin and Martin Short.

The first, co-creator of the attraction alongside John Hoffman, even declared his disappointment, as the actress is crucial to the series. “You could say we were nominated because of Selena’s balance in the series,” Steve Martin said in a statement to Variety magazine. Also this week “Only Murders” confirmed its third season for 2023.

The series is available in Brazil through Star+, which always launches new episodes of the second year on Tuesdays (four of the 10 are already available). Right at the beginning of the new plot, Oliver (Martin Short) says: “Seasons are tough.”

Irony

His character, the egocentric (and sensational) theater director, is referring to the podcast he launched alongside friends and neighbors at the Arconia building in New York, Mabel (Selena Gomez) and Charles (Steve Martin). But, as the series is guided by metalanguage, it is soon clear that he is making an irony about the second year of the plot.

“Only murders” was born from a murder in a centenary and luxurious building on the Upper West Side. The trio of protagonists, who live in the building, did not know each other. They approached because they are fans of true crime and began, on their own, to investigate the case. To this end, they created the “Only murders in the building” podcast.

In essence, the series is this, and it uses such narrative to extract a lot of fun (of the three, the most fun is Martin Short’s character) in a production that mixes physical comedy and fine irony. The first year ended with the crime uncovered, but with a sensational turnaround. Another murder took place in Arconia, and Mabel was the prime suspect.

With this motto, the second year begins. Mabel was found covered in blood and holding a knitting needle. The victim was the feisty chairman of the Arconia board, Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell). The police soon make it clear that, as there is a direct involvement with the crime, the trio is strictly prohibited from doing a podcast about the case. It is obvious that they decide to produce a second season.

Investigating a murder in which one of them is involved, they are going to have difficulties on the way. First, because they became famous. Selena’s character is now called Bloody Mabel on the internet and finds a lot of fans on the Brooklyn art circuit – there’s even going to be her involvement with a gallerist played by Cara Delevingne.

With the notoriety of the trio and Arconia, the popular Cinda Canning (Tina Fey) returns to the scene to do a podcast about podcasters. Counting again with a cast of famous participations, this season Amy Schumer who occupies, like Amy Schumer, the apartment that the year before was Sting’s. She wants the trio to sell her the podcast rights to a streaming series about the affair.

Each episode adds more fuel to the fire. Charles’ past, for example, may be linked to Bunny Folger’s, which he discovers when he meets her mother, played by Shirley MacLaine. Other names are joining the group – both the old and the new generation. Solving a crime with this absolutely priceless team.

“ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING”

Series on Star. The first season is available and the second, with 10 episodes, releases an unpublished episode every Tuesday.