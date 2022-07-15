See the two penalties missed by Raphael Veiga against São Paulo

Palmeiras said goodbye to the Copa do Brasil in a way that fans at Allianz Parque could never have imagined. In the fall against São Paulo, the palmeirense saw Raphael Veiga miss two penalty kicks, one in normal time and another in the penalty shootout.

Once considered “automatic” on the lime mark, Veiga saw a sequence of 24 penalties in a row swinging the nets being broken two months ago, in the classic against Santos, but imagining that this would be repeated in a double dose in a decisive game was something complicated.

At the first opportunity, 20 minutes into the second half, Palmeiras won 2-0 and could forward the classification. Jandrei chose his left corner while Veiga hit the middle, but very high, sending it over the crossbar.

Shortly after the loss, São Paulo drew with Luciano for a penalty and the 2-1 sent the dispute for the spot in the quarterfinals to the penalty shootout.

Veiga showed personality when he appeared to open the dispute. This time he hit the goal, but Jandrei jumped back to the left side and this time managed to palm the ball to put the tricolor in advantage.

Weverton also eased the bar of shirt 23, defending Luciano’s charge that came soon after, but Jandrei defended another charge, from Wesley, and that was enough for São Paulo to end Palmeiras’ participation in the national knockout.