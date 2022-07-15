SEMP TCL Talks About Integrating Xbox Cloud Gaming Into Your TVs & More | TC Interview

Between the 11th and 14th of July, a new edition of the Eletrolar Show took place in São Paulo, which returned to being in person after the hiatus of the pandemic.
During the event, several manufacturers and distributors were able to exhibit novelties and concepts that may soon hit the market. TudoCelular had the chance to take a closer look at some of these news and we were able to talk to Nikolas CorbachoProduct Manager at SEMP TCL, who told us a little more about their launches, market perspectives, plans for the future and much more.
At Eletrolar Show 2022, SEMP TCL brought great launches to the television and cell phone business, even announcing a special promotion for the World Cup period. Although the company revealed news at a distance during the first years of the pandemic, the return to an in-person event was long awaited by the company and partners.
As a company, we perform, not just beyond the market (talking about our main product, TVs). The market had a drop last year of 21% and we grew in the last two years around 20%.
Last year there was a growth of 22% and 20% in the previous year. So we’re coming from a growth trend that takes away some of the behavior we’re seeing in the market today, not only for televisions, but also for air conditioning, our second main category.
The electronics crisis
TCL is a technology company, so the semiconductor part, for example, is part of TCL’s business. In fact, this was one of the areas that grew the most within the group, when we analyzed the overall result. It was one of the most expressive areas of growth.
For our industry, this ended up affecting very little. As we provided the technology, we were able to supply our entire supply chain and there was no disruption in relation to the supply of microchips or semiconductors, which were the main components that affected the industry as a whole.
What impacted us the most in this period was the logistical availability of containers. We had two difficult years, where global demand increased significantly in all countries and when we talk about production, the main global hub today is China, which is also where our main factories are located, so for all these products to leave China and arrive in other countries, we had this peak in logistics, which was our main problem.
TCL TVs Integration with Xbox Cloud Gaming
In the short term, that is, for this year, we still don’t have this integration, but the gaming market is very important for TCL. Not only is the C735 a product with a package of solutions aimed at it, as are other products.
From a short-term perspective, we tend to increasingly have these integrative solutions in our portfolio. In the products that are here at the fair we still don’t have that, but in a short space of time these solutions should be increasingly incorporated into our portfolio, being more or less a matter of a year.
TVs for a possible PS5 Pro and new Xbox
When we talk about product development, there are concepts that are not yet commercialized and that we have no plans to commercialize them, at least in the short term. In this case, for example, the “PS5 Pro”, we are talking about the field of product development, where we often work with concepts, which do not necessarily have to reach the market in a short space of time.
Technology evolves at an incredible speed and for it to reach the consumer at an affordable cost-benefit ratio, as is the case with the mini LEDs, which TCL launched at CES 2018 as a concept and are only now arriving as a mass product. .
We couldn’t even confirm some things, especially for products from other companies, which is a Sony strategy. We always try to include these platform integrations in advance, which is always under development, but today we still don’t have this confirmation.
Absorption of the Brazilian market for TCL cell phones
If you look at the solutions point of view that we have here, we are focused on a more premium segment, so TCL in mobility has been growing at a very similar pace to other product categories of the company and the products that stand out the most are the of these more premium series.
Change in the consumption profile of viewers
If you look at it, the TV nowadays is a hub of connectivity and no longer just the device you sit down with the family to watch a show. From a streaming solution point of view, today we have the best platforms on the market, no other competitor works with the platforms that we have in our product line.
First comes Roku TV, which today is the second largest operating system in the United States, extremely recognized and that we brought to Brazil at the end of last year. Next comes the Android TV line, which is more than 80% compatible with everything we have in mobile on the market. And finally, the launch of Google TV, which is exclusive to TCL.
These are the platforms that you have the most availability in app stores and not only that, you can install apps on the TV’s operating system, even if they are not available on the official store. So the flexibility that these platforms give to the user is extremely relevant when compared to other options on the market, such as Linux.
Releases during the pandemic
An in-person event was certainly lacking during the first years of the pandemic, because when we talk about a product like televisions, you need to have the experience of image and sound, since it is almost impossible to recreate this through an internet broadcast, so this it affected not only TCL, but other manufacturers as well.
Fortunately, we were able to adapt very well during the pandemic, with two product launch lives, as well as the virtual Eletrolar, which was also a great success and this is reflected in the growth that I had already mentioned and all the products we launched in the last two. years had a great grip on the market.
In any case, this most immersive experience you can only get at a live event.
Expectations for the Brazilian market
The Brazilian electronics market in general, we should have a performance very similar to what happened last year, driven by the events of the second semester, the World Cup, Black Friday and Christmas, which are all concentrated there in the same period of 20 to 30 days.
For the TV market, we expect a slight growth, since the World Cup boosts the change of TV a lot, including screens over 55 inches.
In terms of mobility too, taking advantage of Black Friday, as well as the air conditioning, which naturally takes advantage of the arrival of summer, showing a recovery compared to last year.
Message for TudoCelular readers
We ask that you keep following us, we have a lot of news coming and we are bringing a lot of technology to Brazil. TCL is being increasingly disruptive in terms of technology and offering cost-effective products to the consumer. It is important to see the evolution of technology in the last 3 years and this reaching the consumer’s hands.
For TudoCelular readers, it is important to always keep up with this follow-up to stay ahead of the news.