SEMP TCL Talks About Integrating Xbox Cloud Gaming Into Your TVs & More | TC Interview

TCL is a technology company, so the semiconductor part, for example, is part of TCL’s business. In fact, this was one of the areas that grew the most within the group, when we analyzed the overall result. It was one of the most expressive areas of growth.





For our industry, this ended up affecting very little. As we provided the technology, we were able to supply our entire supply chain and there was no disruption in relation to the supply of microchips or semiconductors, which were the main components that affected the industry as a whole.





What impacted us the most in this period was the logistical availability of containers. We had two difficult years, where global demand increased significantly in all countries and when we talk about production, the main global hub today is China, which is also where our main factories are located, so for all these products to leave China and arrive in other countries, we had this peak in logistics, which was our main problem.