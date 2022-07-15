Shinzo Abe: What is Reverend Moon’s Unification Church, cited by former Japan prime minister’s assassin to commit crime

Controversy and scandal have haunted the Unification Church for decades, a multimillion-dollar religious group founded by the Reverend Sun Myung Moon that is now being linked to the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last Friday. .

According to Japanese media, Tetsuya Yamagami, Abe’s self-confessed murderer, told police he acted out of spite against a religious organization that had pressured his mother into donating large amounts of money, thus ruining his family.

He believed that Abe had favored this religious institution in Japan.

Although the police did not reveal the name of the religious organization, the Federation of Families for World Peace and Unification (the name currently used by the Unification Church) confirmed that Yamagami’s mother was a member.

