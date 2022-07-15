Some Marvel leaks are on purpose, says Ms. Marvel

THE marvel studios is known for sparing no effort to prevent information from leaking about its productions, but it seems that the studio is also to blame for purposeful leaks that generate a lot of discussion among fans.

According to comic book, Iman Vellani, who plays Ms. Marvel, revealed how Marvel leaks some information on purpose. A fan asked her on Reddit if she was ever a member of the Marvel Studios Spoilers subreddit. The actress replied:

“r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers is my second home… however I left the subreddit for two years during Infinity War/Endgame once I saw the BARF case photo leak which turned out to be a total disorientation from Marvel Security. They literally planted it! And I now have a lot of respect for the security team at Marvel.”

Tony Stark (Robert Doweny Jr.) presented BARF, a holographic technology, in Captain America: Civil War.

The technology was based on hologram illusions and was created by Quentin Beck (Jake Gyllenhaal), also known as Mysterio, the villain of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Photos from the set of Avengers: Endgame showed Tony Stark and Ant-Man with handheld wrist technology during the 2012 Battle of New York.

Many speculated that BARF was being used to travel through time, but in reality, it was Pym Particles and the Quantum Realm that made it happen.

With that, Vellani confirmed that Marvel Studios intentionally planted the BARF leak which made it leave the subreddit.

This raises several questions about leaks that have come online over the last decade of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s existence. Some turned out to be legitimate, while others were debunked.

About the series Ms. Marvel

The six episodes of Ms. Marvel are available on Disney+. The series follows Kamala Khan, who gains super powers after being presented with a bracelet. She then begins to discover the truth about her family.

The series’ cast includes Iman Vellani, Fawad Khan, Yasmeen Fletcher, Matt Lintz, Aramis Knight, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapoor and Saagar Shaikh.

On IMDB, Ms. Marvel it scored 6.1, while on Rotten Tomatoes it scored 98% from critics and 80% from audiences.

Vellani will return as Ms. marvel in the movie the marvelswhich has in its list Brie Larson like Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau / Photon.

the marvels has direction of Nia DaCosta and the theatrical release is scheduled for July 28, 2023.

