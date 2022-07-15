Souheila Yacoub joins the cast of the film

With the first film having been released in 2021, little by little Dune – Part 2 getting some news. And so, after a change in its release date, the film has new additions to its cast.

According to information from the website Coming Soonthe actress Souheila Yacoub was added to the film’s cast. According to the source, she will play the character Shishakli, who is described as a leader of Sietch Tabr’s squad – the Fedaykin, indigenous Fremen guerrillas.

It is worth remembering that recently the Warner Bros. postponed the release of Dune – Part 2 in a few weeks. Instead of hitting theaters on October 23, 2023, it will now be released in November 17, 2023.

– publicity –

The cast currently consists of names such as Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and Josh Brolinwho will return to their roles from the first film, as well as Léa Seydoux, Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh, Austin Butlerwhich were also recently announced as part of the project.

About the movie Dune

Inspired by the book series by Frank Herbert, Dune takes place in the distant future. Duke Leto Atreides manages the desert planet Arrakis, also known as Dune, home to the only source of the rare substance called “melange”, used to extend human life, reach the speed of light and grant superhuman powers.

For this he sends his son, Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet)a brilliant and talented young man who was born to a great destiny beyond his imagination, and his servants and concubine Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), who is also a Bene Gesserit. They go to Dune in order to secure the future of their family and people. However, a bitter betrayal over the possession of melange causes Paul and Jessica to flee to the Fremen, natives of the planet who live in the farthest corners of the desert.

– publicity –

The film Dune is starred by Timothée Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name) and Zendaya (Spider-Man: No Homecoming), in addition to still counting on its cast formed by names like Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Josh Broling (Avengers: Infinity War), Javier Bardem (Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge), Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Charlotte Rampling (Broadchurch), Stellan Skargard (Thor), Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Infinity War) and Rebecca Fergusen (Mission: Impossible – Fallout Effect).

Production company Legendary has acquired the rights to the science fiction novel by Frank Herbert at the end of last year and, in February 2017, Denis Villeneuve (Arrival, Blade Runner 2049) was announced as director of the feature. The director also signs the script alongside Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts.

Dune is now available on HBO Max. Meanwhile, Dune – Part 2 is set to premiere on November 17, 2023.

Also check:

Lilo and Stitch: Dean Fleischer Camp to Direct the Live-Action Film

Be sure to follow all the news about movies, series and games of geek journey. Take the opportunity to like our page on Facebookin addition to following us on twitter, Instagram and also in Google News.