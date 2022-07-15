Sri Lankan president resigns after fleeing to Singapore | World

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa submitted a letter of resignation on Thursday, two government sources said on Friday, after he fled to Singapore following mass protests over his country’s economic collapse.
Rajapaksa emailed a letter of resignation to the president of the country’s parliament.
In the commercial capital Colombo, troops patrolled the streets to enforce a curfew.
Rajapaksa, who fled to the Maldives on Wednesday to escape a popular uprising amid a crippling economic crisis, headed to Singapore on a Saudi airline flight, according to a Reuters insider.
09/07 – Protesters protest inside the official residence of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa after his flight amid the country’s economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka – Photo: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters
A passenger on the flight, who declined to be named, told the agency that Rajapaksa was greeted by a group of security and was seen leaving the airport’s VIP area in a convoy of black vehicles.
Singapore’s Foreign Ministry said Rajapaksa entered the country on a private visit and did not apply for or receive asylum.
His decision on Wednesday to make his ally Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe the interim president has sparked further protests, with protesters storming parliament and the prime minister’s office demanding that he too step down.
A man waves the Sri Lankan national flag after climbing a tower near the presidential office in Colombo, the country’s capital, overrun by anti-government protesters.
“We want Ranil to go home,” Malik Perera, a 29-year-old driver who took part in the protests in parliament, said on Thursday. “They sold the country, we want a good person to take over, until then we won’t stop.”
Protests against the economic crisis have been simmering for months and peaked last weekend when hundreds of thousands of people took over government buildings in Colombo, blaming the powerful Rajapaksa family and their allies for runaway inflation, shortages of basic goods and corruption. .
“We have to make society better than that. The government is not solving people’s problems,” said Terance Rodrigo, a 26-year-old student.