Star Wars | Original Actress Is Excited About Ahsoka’s Series

Ahsoka’s original actress in Star Wars: The Clone Wars doesn’t hide his excitement to watch the Disney+ series, which stars Rosario Dawson.
talking to the comicbook.com, Ashley Eckstein says that the Ahsoka is a character loved by everyone, who reflects a lot of what it’s like to feel hope, so it’s always good to see more productions about her.
“I think I’m excited for more Ahsoka, because Ahsoka is a character universally loved and celebrated by absolutely every Star Wars fan. Everyone loves her.” – It says Eckstein.
“With more Ahsoka stories, more people will be introduced to her, and more of them will come back and watch Clone Wars, Rebels and The Mandalorian.” -Complete the actress.
Eckstein is known for lending her voice to all of the character’s appearances in in-universe animations. Star Warsboth in Clone Wars as in rebels.
Ahsoka debuts in 2023 on Disney+ and is set to take place five years after the events of Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jediwith the protagonist in search of Grand Admiral Thrawn while trying to locate the missing Ezra Bridger.
Rosario Dawson (DMZ, Daredevil) will return as Ahsoka Tano, and Hayden Christensen is also expected to return as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader.
Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson and Ivanna Sakhno are also confirmed in the cast.