Star Wars | Original Actress Is Excited About Ahsoka’s Series

Ahsoka’s original actress in Star Wars: The Clone Wars doesn’t hide his excitement to watch the Disney+ series, which stars Rosario Dawson.

talking to the comicbook.com, Ashley Eckstein says that the Ahsoka is a character loved by everyone, who reflects a lot of what it’s like to feel hope, so it’s always good to see more productions about her.

“I think I’m excited for more Ahsoka, because Ahsoka is a character universally loved and celebrated by absolutely every Star Wars fan. Everyone loves her.” – It says Eckstein. “With more Ahsoka stories, more people will be introduced to her, and more of them will come back and watch Clone Wars, Rebels and The Mandalorian.” -Complete the actress.

Eckstein is known for lending her voice to all of the character’s appearances in in-universe animations. Star Warsboth in Clone Wars as in rebels.

READ TOO:

Ahsoka debuts in 2023 on Disney+ and is set to take place five years after the events of Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi‎‎with the protagonist in search of Grand Admiral Thrawn while trying to locate the missing Ezra Bridger.

‎Rosario Dawson (DMZ, Daredevil) will return as Ahsoka Tano, and Hayden Christensen is also expected to return as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson and Ivanna Sakhno are also confirmed in the cast.