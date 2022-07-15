Stranger Things | Joseph Quinn and Jamie Campbell Bower will come to Brazil for a fan event

Joseph Quinn (Eddie) and Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) will come to Brazil this week for an event with Stranger Things fans.

The event will be a free “meet & greet”, organized by a fan club of the series with Netflix, and takes place this Thursday (7), in São Paulo. To participate, you must be 16 years of age or older, live in the city and register for this form.

According to the information, the result of those who signed up will come out today (5), at 18:00.

“Stranger Things 4 continues to deliver super interesting and fun characters while developing a story that increasingly flirts with horror,” says our season four review.

The brothers have also already revealed the final episode of the series will be around two and a half hours.

Season four is now complete and available on Netflix. The fifth season will be the last of the series and does not have a premiere date.

