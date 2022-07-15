Striker who delighted Willian is offered to play at Timão at the last minute

Corinthians’ board is active in the ball market in search of reinforcements for the team during the season

Aiming at the opening of the next transfer window, which will take place on the 18th, the board of Corinthians is active in the ball market and received an indication of reinforcement. Being him, the Colombian winger Kevin Velascoplayer who won praise from midfielder William and who faced Timão in the Liberators cup. According to information on the portal ‘GE‘.

The 25-year-old is from Deportivo Caliwhere he was a starter in both matches of the Liberators cup in front of Corinthiansin defeat in Neo Chemistry 1-0 and in the goalless draw played in cali. The sports director of the São Paulo club met at the beginning of the month with the player’s managers and took the possibility of hiring the team commander.

During the negotiations, the executives asked the athlete’s agents about the possibility of a loan, as the Colombian team wants about 3 million dollarsclose to R$ 16.2 million at the current price, to sell 70% of economic rights of the attacker. In one of the clashes played by the international competition, Kevin exchanged shirts with Willian and received praise for his good performance during the match.

Kevin Velasco played 25 matches for Deportivo Cali, where he scored 25 goals and three assists. Acting as a speed left winger, the athlete was called up by the Colombian national team, where he made his debut in May, in the confrontation against Saudi Arabia.