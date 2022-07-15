Terry Crews is featured in the new series teaser

The AMC network revealed a unreleased teaser and posterthis Thursday (14), for the series Tales of the Walking Dead.

In anthological format, the first season will have six different stories. The video shows tense scenes from the buzzed and until a cute moment with the actor Terry Crews holding a baby goat.

The proposal of Tales of the Walking Dead is to tell the six adventures in an anthological way (each episode will be independent) – that is, the universe continues to expand more and more.

In any case, it is necessary to point out that the AMC does not intend to release the trailer complete to San Diego Comic-Conon the 22nd of July.

The first episode of Tales of the Walking Dead is scheduled for August 14.

watch (in English):

About The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead is a comic book saga that also has a TV series. The story depicts a group of survivors trying to live amidst a zombie apocalypse.

In addition to the undead, the protagonists have also had to deal with the threat of other humans, such as the Governor and Negan.

On TV, the first season was shown in 2010. The main protagonist of the series was ex-cop Rick Grimesactor Andrew Lincoln’s character, until he left the show during Season 9.

It has won numerous awards and its first seasons were highly praised by the public and critics. However, ratings and ratings began to fall over time.

The franchise also has some spin-off series already released (Fear The Walking Dead and World Beyond) and others in development. have also been announced three films in the serieswhich should be led by Rick Grimes.

In addition to Andrew Lincoln, the cast includes the likes of Norman Reedus, Chandler Riggs, Melissa McBride, Danai Gurira, Steve Yeun and Lauren Cohan.

In the United States, the series is broadcast on the AMC channel, while in Brazil, it is shown on the pay channel Fox.

