The number of possible women raped by an anesthetist rises to 50 | Rio de Janeiro



Another patient of the anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella Bezerra leaving Deam in São João de Meriti, in Baixada Fluminense – Cleber Mendes/Agência O Dia

Another patient of anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella Bezerra leaving Deam in São João de Meriti, in Baixada FluminenseCleber Mendes/O Dia Agency

Published 07/15/2022 17:47

Rio – The number of cases investigated as possible rape by the anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, 31 years old, increased this Friday. According to information from Civil Police sources, the Police Station for Assistance to Women (Deam) in São João de Meriti received a list with 44 names of women treated by the criminal at the Mãe de Mesquita State Hospital. Another six cases are also being investigated at the Hospital da Mulher Heloneida Studart, in São João de Meriti, both located in Baixada Fluminense. This last unit was where Giovanni was arrested, after being caught raping a woman in the delivery room on July 10th.

Also this Friday, a woman came to Deam, spontaneously, to give her account of the care she received from the anesthesiologist during the cesarean section performed on June 16 of this year, at the Women’s Hospital. Accompanied by two other women and her child less than a month old in her arms, the patient left the police station around 3:30 pm and preferred not to speak to the press. She also denounced Giovanni.

On Thursday (14), another patient came to the district to testify. According to her lawyer, Joabs Sobrinho, she reported that the doctor ingratiated himself with her, drugged her and had “strange attitudes”. It was after her surgery, which took place on July 10, in the morning, that the nurses decided that they would record Giovanni’s behavior inside the delivery room.

“She reported that on the day of delivery he drugged her. Before that, in the preparatory, she was surprised by the doctor’s behavior. “your tattoo is very beautiful”. At one point her robe fell off and she was cold because of the air conditioning. Then he said: “do you have goosebumps?” It was then that a nurse helped her put on the robe back,” said the potential victim’s lawyer. At another point, the woman told the lawyer that she remembers seeing the doctor next to her head, but soon went back to sleep.

The lawyer also stated that he intends to sue the State of Rio de Janeiro for negligence. Joabs says that no one from the management informed her about what happened and did not even guide her about having an anti-HIV cocktail on the way out of the hospital. The woman learned that she could have been one of the anesthesiologist’s victims through delegate Bárbara Lomba, head of the Deam that investigates the doctor, on Tuesday (12).

MPRJ denounces doctor for rape of vulnerable

The Public Ministry of Rio (MPRJ), through the 2nd Criminal Justice Prosecutor of São João de Meriti, denounced to Justice, this Friday, the anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella for the crime of rape of a vulnerable woman against a woman who had just given to light, in the surgical center of the Hospital da Mulher Heloneida Studart. According to the complaint, the crimes in question were committed against a pregnant woman and “in violation of the duty inherent in the profession of anesthesiologist”.

In order to preserve and protect the victim’s image, the MPRJ requested confidentiality in the process, as well as the fixing of compensation in favor of the victim, in an amount not less than 10 minimum wages, considering the moral damages caused to her, as a result of the conduct of the accused.

preventive detention

Giovanni Quintella has been in preventive detention in Bangu 8, in the Gericinó Complex, in the West Zone of Rio, since Tuesday (12). For security reasons, he was placed in a special, individual prison of 36m². Within the prisons, certain crimes, rape is one of them, are not well accepted by other prisoners, requiring, for example, that the criminal remains in an isolated cell.

According to article 295 of the Criminal Procedure Code, as a doctor has a higher education degree, he is entitled to a special cell, while his detention is preventive.