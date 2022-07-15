The number of possible women raped by an anesthetist rises to 50 | Rio de Janeiro

Another patient of anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella Bezerra leaving Deam in São João de Meriti, in Baixada FluminenseCleber Mendes/O Dia Agency
Published 07/15/2022 17:47
Also this Friday, a woman came to Deam, spontaneously, to give her account of the care she received from the anesthesiologist during the cesarean section performed on June 16 of this year, at the Women’s Hospital. Accompanied by two other women and her child less than a month old in her arms, the patient left the police station around 3:30 pm and preferred not to speak to the press. She also denounced Giovanni.
“She reported that on the day of delivery he drugged her. Before that, in the preparatory, she was surprised by the doctor’s behavior. “your tattoo is very beautiful”. At one point her robe fell off and she was cold because of the air conditioning. Then he said: “do you have goosebumps?” It was then that a nurse helped her put on the robe back,” said the potential victim’s lawyer. At another point, the woman told the lawyer that she remembers seeing the doctor next to her head, but soon went back to sleep.
The lawyer also stated that he intends to sue the State of Rio de Janeiro for negligence. Joabs says that no one from the management informed her about what happened and did not even guide her about having an anti-HIV cocktail on the way out of the hospital. The woman learned that she could have been one of the anesthesiologist’s victims through delegate Bárbara Lomba, head of the Deam that investigates the doctor, on Tuesday (12).
MPRJ denounces doctor for rape of vulnerable
In order to preserve and protect the victim’s image, the MPRJ requested confidentiality in the process, as well as the fixing of compensation in favor of the victim, in an amount not less than 10 minimum wages, considering the moral damages caused to her, as a result of the conduct of the accused.
preventive detention
Giovanni Quintella has been in preventive detention in Bangu 8, in the Gericinó Complex, in the West Zone of Rio, since Tuesday (12). For security reasons, he was placed in a special, individual prison of 36m². Within the prisons, certain crimes, rape is one of them, are not well accepted by other prisoners, requiring, for example, that the criminal remains in an isolated cell.
According to article 295 of the Criminal Procedure Code, as a doctor has a higher education degree, he is entitled to a special cell, while his detention is preventive.