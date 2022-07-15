The Serpent Queen gets first images

STARZPLAY, STARZ’s international premium streaming platform, has released the first images of its upcoming series The Serpent Queenstarring Golden Globe-winning actress and two-time Oscar and BAFTA nominee Samantha Morton (“Minority Report,” “Harlots,” “The Walking Dead”) as the title character.

Check out the images below in the gallery:

As previously announced, other series regulars include Amrita Acharia (“Game of Thrones,” “The Good Karma Hospital”); Enzo Cilenti (“Free Fire”, “The Last Tycoon”); Barry Atsma (“The Hitman’s Bodyguard”, “Bad Banks”); Nicholas Burns (“Emma”, “Harlots”) and Danny Kirrane (“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”, “Don’t Forget the Driver”). Two-time SAG Awards winner Charles Dance (“Game of Thrones,” “The Imitation Game,” “Gosford Park”), along with Ludivine Sagnier (“8 Women,” “Peter Pan”); Liv Hill (“Three Girls”, “Jellyfish”); Kiruna Stamell (“The New Pope,” “Moulin Rouge!”) and Colm Meaney (“Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” “Tolkien”) will also have recurring roles in the 16th-century drama.

The Serpent Queen will be available on STARZPLAY in all of its territories in Europe, Latin America and Japan, and on STARZ platforms in the US and Canada.

