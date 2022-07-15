The team’s next film could be divided into two parts

It will still take some time for avengers 5 arrives in theaters, after all, due to delays due to the pandemic, the entire Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe ended up being rearranged.

However, even if avengers 5 does not have a release date, the film is confirmed, and should be the culmination of the new theme presented to the MCU: the multiverse, an element that has been increasingly explored in films and series.

Just like Marvel did in infinity sagaspreading little by little hints of what would happen in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgamethis is also happening in this new phase, called by fans the “Multiverse Saga”.

Previously the series Loki had already introduced the concept of “Multiversal Warfare”, wars between different realities. And recently Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness brought the concept of “Incursions”, in this case the destruction of realities.

And all these concepts, of course, are of secret warsan event that has already been addressed twice in Marvel comics and that the directors Brothers Russo, from infinity war and Ultimatumhave declared several times to be the ideal story to be adapted into avengers 5.

Officially, or as far as is known, the directors have not yet signed on to helm the next Avengers movie, but now, in an interview with deadlinethe brothers commented again that they would like to adapt secret wars at Marvel, but speaking for the first time that the arc would be split into two films:

“Our love for Marvel comes from the comics we read as children, which we fell in love with. One saga we loved growing up was Secret Wars. It’s incredibly ambitious, and it would be bigger than Infinity War and Endgame. It’s a huge idea, and making these other two movies was really hard enough. So imagine doing other two movies even greater than these, is something we seriously think about.”

