These tips from a neuroscientist will help you strengthen your memory

According to neuroscientist Richard Restak, a clinical professor at the George Washington University Hospital for Medicine and Health, preventing memory decline is possible. He teaches how to do this through his new book entitled “The Complete Guide to Memory: The Science of Empowering the Mind”.

In the book in question, Restak, presents tools to do memory-stimulating exercises, explains how sleep habits and eating habits influence in this sense.

The book is the result of years of study in in-office clinical care. The doctor points out that there are 3 divisions of memory, working memory, immediate memory and long-term memory, but focuses on solving everyday problems related to working memory. For Restak, there are “sins” that can trigger memory loss.

How to strengthen memory

be in a state of attention

For the neuroscientist, small memory lapses should not be associated with cognitive decline, but with a problem related to lack of attention. To solve this issue, one must seek to insert new information in the mind, that is, learn new things.

Challenge yourself to memory daily

The brain needs to be always practicing challenges that exercise memory. An example, proposed in the book, is not consulting the shopping list when entering the supermarket. And force the memory of what was written in the list. Another example is driving without using GPS. According to a small study, people who make constant use of GPS tend to have more memory loss.

Dedicate time to games

Proposing game challenges like chess or bridge helps working memory.

read novels

According to Restak, failure to read fiction is an indicator of memory problems. Reading fiction involves the reader from beginning to end of the story. For, to understand the plot it is necessary to recall the memory of past pages.

Pay attention to technology

While storing all possible information on the cell phone makes life easier, it also limits the use of memory capacity. According to the author, this is called ‘technological distortion’, storing all information on a single device indicates that you don’t know anything, over time this can cause cognitive decline.

Having a mental health professional by your side

Depression is an illness that can affect memory. Also, if your mood is low, your brain tends to remember sad events.

This is because the areas of the brain that manage emotions are directly linked to the areas that act on memory.

Understand the cause for concern

Not all memory lapses indicate problems, as it’s normal to forget where you kept your car key, or to buy a certain item that you really need.

There is only reason to be concerned if the episodes of forgetfulness are recurrent and if you forget the address where you live, or the name of someone you have been related to for a long time. In such cases it is better to consult a doctor.