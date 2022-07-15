This week’s Afternoon Session: Films that Globo will air from 06/13 to 06/17 – Cinema News

Comedies, romances and overcoming stories pack the week’s schedule.

Another week begins and with it the classic I love cinema about the productions that will be shown in the Afternoon Session. Eclectic, the selection that runs from the 13th to the 17th of June should please all tastes.

For starters, in celebration of LGBTQIAP+ Pride Month. a queer romance will be shown this Monday (13). Jenny Vai Casar follows the character of Katherine Heigl facing the challenges of revealing her sexual orientation to her family.

Movies to get emotional? We have! Following, A Proof of Love will present a story filled with lessons and learning about the value of life.

The Selection, Hit or Run in London and The Sidekicks 2 are expected to end the week with hilarious stories. Check out below all the films that Rede Globo will air in its Afternoon Session this week:

Jenny Is Getting Married (MONDAY, 06/13 – 15:30)

Jenny is an adult woman who is under great pressure from her family to find a husband and get married. But the parents still don’t know that Jenny is a lesbian and is dating Kitty, who everyone believes is just a colleague. When she reveals her sexual orientation, the family goes into crisis. Even so, Jenny intends to get married, with her parents’ approval or not.

A Proof of Love (TUESDAY, 06/14 – 15:30)

Since birth, Anna has undergone numerous medical procedures to help her older sister Kate, who suffers from leukemia. At the age of eleven, Anna decides to face her parents, Sara and Brian Fitzgerald, and fight in court for her medical emancipation. Without revealing her true motives, she will shake the lives of the entire family.

The Selection (WEDNESDAY, 06/15 – 15:30)

Portia Nathan works in the applications office at the prestigious Princeton University, where she is about to land a big promotion. One day, old friend John Pressman invites her to visit the high school where he works, in order to meet Jeremiah, a potential university candidate. Arriving at the scene, John reveals his real intention with the invitation: he suspects that the boy is the son that Portia gave up for adoption. Intrigued by this possibility, she puts her career in jeopardy to get closer to Jeremiah and reconnect with her past.

Hit Or Run In London (THURSDAY, 16/06 – 15:30)

Wang discovers that his father, keeper of the Imperial Seal, was murdered by thieves who stole the relic. Knowing that the criminals have gone to London, he teams up with Roy to avenge his father’s death and get the seal back.

The Parças 2 (FRIDAY, 06/17 – 15:30)

Romeo needs to get money and leave the country as soon as possible to escape China, who is out of jail and seeks revenge. To help him, Toinho, Ray Van and Pilôra join forces to renovate a summer camp. When the enterprise starts operating, they soon start to compete with a neighboring colony, much more refined.