UFC Fight Night Card: Brian Ortega vs Yair Rodriguez and All Fights This Weekend

Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez will look to stay in contention for the UFC featherweight title at the expense of each other this weekend, when the 145lbs and 145lbs will face off in the main event in Elmont.

Ortega twice fought for UFC featherweight gold and fell short on both occasions – most recently against reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski in September.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez has yet to challenge for the title, but he impressed even in the defeat last time, when he was bested by former champion Max Holloway in a fight of the year.

Ortega (15-2, 1 No Contest) is a jiu-jitsu expert who has honed his striking over time, while Mexican Rodríguez (13-3, 1 NC) is a versatile and dynamic forward who should make an interesting contrast. for the American. Ortega likely needs a few more wins if he wants to fight for the title one more time, while the UFC apparently told Rodriguez that a win here would guarantee him a shot at the gold.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is it?

The event will take place on Saturday, July 16 at the UBS Arena in Elmont.

Preliminaries will begin at 4pm BST (8am PT, 10am CT, 11am ET), with the main card continuing at 7pm BST (11am PT, 1pm CT, 2pm ET).

How can I watch?

The card will be streamed live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also broadcasting the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will broadcast the action live, as will the UFC Fight Pass.

UFC Featherweight No. 3 Yair Rodriguez (Getty Images)

chances

Ortega – 4/7

Rodrigues – 4/5

via Betfair.

full card

main card

Brian Ortega vs Yair Rodriguez (featherweight)

Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs Amanda Lemos (Women’s Strawweight)

Li Jingliang vs Muslim Salikhov (Welterweight)

Matt Schnell vs Sumudaerji (flyweight)

Shane Burgos v Charles Jourdain (featherweight)

Lauren Murphy vs Miesha Tate (female flyweight)

Preliminary

Punahele Soriano vs Dalcha Lungiambula (middleweight)

Ricky Simon vs Jack Shore (bantamweight)

Bill Algeo v Herbert Burns (featherweight)

Dustin Jacoby vs Da-Un Jung (light heavyweight)

Dwight Grant v Dustin Stoltzfus (middleweight)

Jessica Penne x Emily Ducote (Women’s Strawweight)