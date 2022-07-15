UFC Fight Night Live Stream: How to watch Brian Ortega vs Yair Rodriguez online and on TV this weekend

Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez will face off in a featherweight showdown this weekend, headlining Saturday’s UFC Fight Night in Elmont.

Both men are ready to bounce back from defeats in their most recent matches, with Ortega being beaten by champion Alexander Volkanovski last September and Rodriguez having defeated former champion Max Holloway in November.

Ortega’s record also contains a loss to Holloway during the Hawaiian’s run as champion, and the American’s two failed title shots likely mean he is at least a few wins away from another shot at the gold. Rodriguez, meanwhile, was told by the UFC that a win against Ortega would guarantee him a title shot, with the Mexican having impressed against Holloway even in the points loss.

Ortega (15-2, 1 No Contest) is a jiu-jitsu expert who has improved his striking over time, while Rodriguez (13-3, 1 NC) is a versatile and dynamic forward who should make an interesting contrast to the Californian.

When is it?

The event will take place on Saturday, July 16 at the UBS Arena in Elmont.

Preliminaries will begin at 4pm BST (8am PT, 10am CT, 11am ET), with the main card continuing at 7pm BST (11am PT, 1pm CT, 2pm ET).

How can I watch?

The card will be streamed live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also broadcasting the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will broadcast the action live, as will the UFC Fight Pass.

UFC Featherweight No. 3 Yair Rodriguez (Getty Images)

chances

Ortega – 4/7

Rodrigues – 4/5

via Betfair.

full card

main card

Brian Ortega vs Yair Rodriguez (featherweight)

Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs Amanda Lemos (Women’s Strawweight)

Li Jingliang vs Muslim Salikhov (Welterweight)

Matt Schnell vs Sumudaerji (flyweight)

Shane Burgos v Charles Jourdain (featherweight)

Lauren Murphy vs Miesha Tate (female flyweight)

Preliminary

Punahele Soriano vs Dalcha Lungiambula (middleweight)

Ricky Simon vs Jack Shore (bantamweight)

Bill Algeo v Herbert Burns (featherweight)

Dustin Jacoby vs Da-Un Jung (light heavyweight)

Dwight Grant v Dustin Stoltzfus (middleweight)

Jessica Penne x Emily Ducote (Women’s Strawweight)