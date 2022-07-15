UFC Fight Night: When does Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez start in the UK and US this weekend?

This weekend’s UFC Fight Night will be headlined by what should be an intriguing contest between Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez, with both men looking to stay in contention for the featherweight title.

Ortega (15-2, 1 No Contest) last fought in September, when his second golden chance ended in defeat – as well as his first – when the American was bested by Alexander Volkanovski.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez (13-3, 1 NC) is yet to challenge for the title, but the Mexican showed potential in a valiant points loss to former champion Max Holloway in November. The dynamic striker even said that the UFC guaranteed him the title shot if he beat Ortega this Saturday.

Jiu-jitsu specialist Ortega likely needs a few more wins if he wants to fight for the belt again, having lost to Holloway before his loss to Volkanovski, meaning Saturday’s main event is an important fight for the Californian.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is it?

The event will take place on Saturday, July 16 at the UBS Arena in Elmont.

Preliminaries will begin at 4pm BST (8am PT, 10am CT, 11am ET), with the main card continuing at 7pm BST (11am PT, 1pm CT, 2pm ET).

How can I watch?

The card will be streamed live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also broadcasting the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will broadcast the action live, as will the UFC Fight Pass.

Former UFC featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega (Getty Images)

chances

Ortega – 4/7

Rodrigues – 4/5

via Betfair.

full card

main card

Brian Ortega vs Yair Rodriguez (featherweight)

Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs Amanda Lemos (Women’s Strawweight)

Li Jingliang vs Muslim Salikhov (Welterweight)

Matt Schnell vs Sumudaerji (flyweight)

Shane Burgos v Charles Jourdain (featherweight)

Lauren Murphy vs Miesha Tate (female flyweight)

Preliminary

Punahele Soriano vs Dalcha Lungiambula (middleweight)

Ricky Simon vs Jack Shore (bantamweight)

Bill Algeo v Herbert Burns (featherweight)

Dustin Jacoby vs Da-Un Jung (light heavyweight)

Dwight Grant v Dustin Stoltzfus (middleweight)

Jessica Penne x Emily Ducote (Women’s Strawweight)