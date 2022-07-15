UK issues first extreme heat alert with record temperature forecast

+



British weather has issued its first “extreme heat” red alert (Photo: Unsplash)

British weather issued its first “extreme heat” red alert for parts of England on Monday and Tuesday, when temperatures are expected to hit record highs, triggering a “national emergency” alert level.

Much of Europe is reeling from a heat wave that has raised temperatures to around 40 degrees Celsius in some regions, with wildfires affecting Portugal, Spain, France and Croatia on Thursday.

The highest temperature ever recorded in the UK was 38.7°C at the University of Cambridge Botanical Gardens on 25 July 2019. The Met Office said it is now forecasting temperatures of 40°C for the first time in the UK.

“Exceptional, perhaps record-breaking temperatures are expected early next week,” said Met Office chief meteorologist Paul Gundersen, predicting a 50% chance of temperatures above 40°C and an 80% chance of a new maximum temperature. be hit.

“Nights are also expected to be exceptionally hot, especially in urban areas,” he said in a statement. “This will likely lead to widespread impacts on people and infrastructure.”

In parallel, the UK Health Safety Agency (UKHSA) has raised the heat health alert to Level 4 in England for Monday and Tuesday.

On the Met Office website, a level 4 red alert is defined as a national emergency and is used when a heat wave “is so severe and/or prolonged that its effects extend outside the health and social care system. level, illness and death can occur among the fit and healthy, not just in high-risk groups”.