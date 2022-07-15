Unique Lamborghini Aventador is destroyed by spontaneous fire

The world’s only Lamborghini Aventador Huber ERA was the victim of a fire recently in England. Named the Viola Ophelia for the unique purple paint job, the model was by Ciro Ciampi – a car fanatic.

It all took place on a highway in Bedford, England. Ciro was in the car for a short trip with his daughter. However, apparently having spent the day in the sun in high temperatures, the car started to catch fire during traffic. The owner saw smoke coming from the engine in the rearview mirror.

He pulled the car off the road and tried to control the problem by opening the engine compartment. He also called the police and the fire department, but the car kept on fire.

“It’s heartbreaking,” he says at one point in a video recorded of the moment, as he cries. He explains that the decision to film the fire was not because he wanted clicks or publicity, but because it was a warning to others of what could happen.

The car already had about 16,094 km and had been made to Ciro’s liking. Neither he nor his daughter were injured in the incident.

