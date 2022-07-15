US Secret Service deleted messages from the day of the Capitol attack – News

The United States Secret Service, the body in charge of protecting the country’s president, among other functions, deleted text messages sent on January 5 and 6, 2021, the latter being the date of the attack on the Capitol promoted by thousands of supporters of the former. -President Donald Trump (2017-2021).

A letter from the Department of Homeland Security sent Thursday to the US House of Representatives committee investigating the January 6 events said the messages were deleted from the system as part of a device replacement program.

The letter explains that the messages were deleted shortly after the U.S. Office of the Inspector General required documentation of electronic communications carried out by the Secret Service as part of its assessment of the incidents that occurred on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021.





Last week, Secret Service director James Murray announced that he will step down at the end of the month, and the American press has learned that he will work for the social media company Snapchat.

Murray will retire from the agency on July 30 after 27 years of service, three of them as director since he was appointed to the post in May 2019 by then-President Donald Trump.

For her part, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told a news conference that Murray’s departure has been in the works for months and has nothing to do with the controversy that has surrounded the Secret Service in recent days in regarding its performance as of January 6, 2021.





In late June, a former White House official during Trump’s term told the committee investigating the Capitol Hill attack that the former president ordered his limousine driver to go to Congress and that when Congress refused, the president ordered his limousine driver to go to Congress. then president tried to take control of the steering wheel.

Anonymous sources deny this fact to the press and assure that the Secret Service is in a position to testify under oath denying what the former employee said, something that has not happened so far.



