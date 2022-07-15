US Secret Service deleted messages relating to Capitol invasion

Admin 42 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

A letter from the Department of Homeland Security delivered to the House select committee investigating the break-in claims the blackout was unintentional.




Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Bill Gates: Billionaire’s Promise to Leave World’s Richest List After Donations

14 July 2022 Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Bill Gates announced that he will make …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved