Veiga speaks after missed penalties in the elimination of Palmeiras: “I take responsibility”

hero of palm trees on so many occasions, Raphael Veiga was one of those responsible for team elimination this Thursday, for the round of 16 of the Brazil’s Cup. After the game, the midfielder spoke on social media and regretted the two missed penalties in the night.

“There is no one in this world more upset than me. Life is very crazy. A month ago they called me one of the “guys” to take the penalty. Today I missed two in the same game. I’ve been decisive in a big game. I hit the most responsible penalty of my career and I missed today. Not ever and not always. That’s it. Neither the best nor the worst”, wrote the player, who then took responsibility.

“To make mistakes sometimes, to always take responsibility. I take my responsibility tonight. Tomorrow is a new day. Another 24 hours for me to get better,” she added.

The Palmeiras midfielder went from heaven to hell during the match. It was his second goal for Palmeiras in the game, 12 minutes into the opening stage. Until then, the alviverde team took the classification with 2 to 1 on the aggregate score.

However, the script changed in the second stage. In the 20th minute, Veiga had the opportunity to kill the game with a penalty, but kicked over Jandrei’s goal. On top of that, he still saw São Paulo have a maximum penalty in their favor in the next bid. Luciano converted and sent the decision to the penalty shootout.

Palmeiras official scout, Veiga opened the series on penalties, but missed again, kicking for Jandrei’s defense. In addition to him, Wesley also saw the goalkeeper make the save on his hit and guarantee São Paulo’s classification.

