On Thursday, the 14th, Ukrainian soldiers used howitzers americans M777 on the battlefield in the war-torn northeast of the country.

Last month, the United States sent the Ukraine another batch of 155 mm M777 towed howitzers.

The artillery systems are part of the US military aid package to combat the large-scale invasion of Russiawhich started in February this year.

Depending on the type of projectile used, the M777 howitzer, which has a rate of fire of up to five rounds per minute, has a range of 24 to 30 kilometers.

“We appreciate everything that has been provided, but as long as that is not enough to win, we will keep asking for more,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview with the Associated Press earlier this year.

More than 30 countries have donated huge amounts of military equipment to Ukraine.

Amid the fighting in the Kharkiv region, a Ukrainian military man who goes by the nom de guerre Enot said: “Since 2014, when a Russian foot crossed the border into Ukraine, we have ceased to be a friendly people.”

“Now, for me, a fraternal nation is Europe. Where we go, we go slowly but with a certain step,” she added.

On the outskirts of Kharkiv, historian Roman Semenyha gave a motivational talk to Ukrainian military personnel.

He walked them through their positions and talked to the battalion to boost morale.

“It’s very important to give people an emotional charge, emotional support,” Semenyha said.