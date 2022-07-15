VIDEO – Oarfish: Why Chileans are terrified of its appearance

The news that an oarfish was caught this week off the northern coast of Chile, near Arica, has residents of the Andean country very worried. For those who don’t know, the appearance of the marine animal is seen as a “warning” that an earthquake or tsunami, or both at the same time, is coming. So you might think: belief! Well, there is still no scientific explanation that proves the connection between the two things, but it is undeniable that the also known as “regaleco” appeared in coastal regions around the world a few days before these phenomena occurred.

The oarfish is a marine being that inhabits the depths of the ocean, up to a thousand meters below the surface. It can reach up to 11 meters in length (the one found in Chile was 5.8 meters) and according to biologists it only comes to light when they are sick, close to death or in a situation of reproduction. The Japanese have long believed that the oarfish is the “messenger from the Palace of God in the sea”, which would have been attributed to the creature precisely because it appears days before earthquakes and tsunamis. The appearance of several of these fish is in fact recorded in the days before the 2011 Fukushima earthquake and tsunami, which left more than 20,000 Japanese dead.

It was not the only recent case. In June 2020, in the midst of the pandemic, a specimen of the oarfish was caught off the coast of Cozumel, Mexico, and just over a week later a strong earthquake measuring 7.5 points on the Richter scale was recorded in the area.

However, according to the biological literature, other occurrences of the oarfish would have happened in regions such as Australia, California, the USA and Sweden, without any seismic phenomenon occurring later.

In an interview with CNN, USA, Kazusa Saiba, the biologist responsible for the Ouzu Aquarium, in Japan, tried to say that the relationship established between the marine being and geological events, until now, would be a coincidence, from a scientific point of view. , although he stated that he would not peremptorily deny this relationship, which is really strong and could hide an explanation by science in the future.

“There is no scientific evidence for the theory that oarfish appear around large earthquakes. But we cannot 100% deny the possibility,” said Saiba.

See the images of the oarfish caught off the Chilean coast: