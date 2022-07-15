VirtusPay delays payment of customer cards

VirtusPay failed to fulfill part of the payments it owed to credit card owners who lent their card limits

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Bad debt hits new record, indicates Serasa

VirtusPay failed to comply with part of the payments it owed to credit card owners who lent their card limits to fintech.

Having as its main business the payment of purchases made in electronic commerce using bank slips for those who do not have credit, VirtusPay has been in the market for five years.

Card limit loan

Thus, with the limits of assigned cards, fintech acquired bank credit notes and used these resources to finance purchases.

On the other hand, those who lent the limit received miles as a benefit and also strengthened their relationship with the bank.

Thus, one day before the card payment expired, VirtusPay deposited the amount so that the cardholder would pay the card bill.

Grantors without receiving

However, finctech has not made part of these payments for at least a week.

About 700 people are gathered in a Telegram group to address the issue. There are also several complaints on the Reclame Aqui website.

According to a spreadsheet, the non-payment exceeds R$ 7 million.

Shortly before, Virtus informed the transferors that it would no longer provide the points acceleration service, a feature that encouraged people to lend their limits.

Ethanol price plummets and excites drivers: Check it out!

What VirtusPay says

In a note, VirtusPay told Estadão/Broadcast that it is “committed to resolving all ongoing issues as soon as possible”.

He also stated that “some payments have already started to be made, and the expectation is to complete the process by the end of this week”.

Some people borrowed the limits of up to four cards. One of the customers borrowed the limit of 26 cards.

According to sources, fintech has funds to reimburse payments. However, it is giving priority to those with the oldest maturity. Thus, it expects to obtain a new contribution, even though the sector is going through a difficult time

Vox Capital, which was one of the fintech investors, through a statement posted on its website, stated that in June it ceased to be a partner of Virtus, even with a loss.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: fizkes / Shutterstock.com