‘Why is she going to sleep?’

According to delegate Barbará Lomba, head of the Police Station for Assistance to Women (Deam) of São João de Meriti, who is investigating anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, 31, the husband of one of the pregnant women who underwent a cesarean on Sunday (10/10). 07) asked the specialist about the reason for the use of sedatives given to the woman. Bezerra was arrested in the act on Sunday for the rape of a patient. The crime was caught in a video made by nurses.

“He says he stayed in the living room until the children were born and, at that moment, Giovanni said that she would get some sleep. At that moment he questions why she would go to sleep. “What is she going to sleep for? She was just talking to me.” But, the doctor said it was standard. So he stays in the hall, as he knows a lot about her rights. But then he goes down to the infirmary. It was only on Monday that he saw what happened and said that “he was really suspicious of something strange”, explained Lomba, this Thursday (14/07).

The first woman to give birth at the hospital on Sunday arrived at the police station shortly after 5:30 pm. Then, another woman, with the child born in the unit, arrived at the specialist. The victim who was filmed should be heard more discreetly. The boy born on Sunday is her second child.

According to the lawyer Joabe Sobrinho, who represents the single mother, the client noticed a strange behavior on the part of the doctor. “She says that he wanted to do things that were not her responsibility, such as putting the probe in her. He didn’t have to do that, but the nurse did. He wanted to clean it. It is not his responsibility, but the nurse’s. He started talking about her tattoo, that “they were beautiful, that the letters were beautiful”. Because she was with a friend, because she was a single mother, he took the opportunity to do that. She doesn’t know if there was any sexual act, because she was out. But the sedation was too strong and she was off. She triggered it all.” “It seems that it was a nurse who found the behavior strange and said that there was something strange. From there, they start trying to film him. Before that, my client said that the doctor who placed the urine tube is not his responsibility. He prevented the nurse from applying the probe. Before the delivery, he went to clean the blood that was on the stretcher. She was very embarrassed. This is not his assignment. He also introduced himself as Yuri,” said the criminal lawyer.