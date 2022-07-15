Windows 12 could arrive in 2024, says rumor

This Thursday (14), the specialized website Windows Central revealed that Microsoft may be planning to release Windows 12 for 2024. More specifically, the rumor points out that the company would have canceled its next major update, called “Sun Valley 3”, to focus on a new version of the operating system – this being the successor to Windows 11, released just under a year ago.

If confirmed, the change could mean the return of Microsoft’s old format of releases, which used to release new versions of Windows every three years or so. However, it’s still important to point out that Windows 11 users won’t be left helpless, as the Redmond Giant is still planning higher-impact updates to its latest operating system, which will also include unreleased features.

In this context, it is noted that the debut features of Windows 11 did not necessarily arrive through a major update — as was the case in Windows 10, at least twice a year. As suggested by XDA Developers, “Windows Subsystem for Android” was made available as an application and could be optionally purchased from the Microsoft Store, for example.

However, it is still likely that most of the big news will come to users in the next major Windows 11 update, named “23H2”, which should debut in 2023.

Windows 11 may have a reduced lifecycle, but it will still receive new functions. (Source: Microsoft / Reproduction)Source: Microsoft

Even though it is a major change, the novelty has not yet been confirmed by Microsoft and, therefore, may be subject to internal changes. However, it is also worth remembering that the company has already changed its release schedule with the arrival of Windows 11 — something that may suggest another adaptation in the future.