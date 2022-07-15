Windows 8.1 is nearing the end and users receive notifications

Microsoft had already announced that Windows 8.1 will end next year, in 2023. Arriving in the middle of 2022, they have already started to send users who still use this version of the operating system, a message about the upcoming closure. .

In notifications, the user has 3 options to choose from. The first is to program to be reminded of this after Windows 8.1 is no longer supported, the second is to ask to be reminded of it soon, and the third is to better understand what this means, especially not having more updates, and for that it is directed to the official Microsoft website.

The notice also reveals that the date that Windows 8.1 starts to shut down is January 10, 2023. From that day on, the operating system will no longer have security updates, which ends up increasing the fragility and the opportunity for malware attacks. software.

It will also no longer be possible to access paid updates, such as the Extended Security Update (ESU), so you won’t be able to continue with Windows 8.1 safely.

But, in any case, the news is not as impactful as was the termination of Windows XP, for example. That’s because Windows 8.1 has always been seen as a failed version of the operating system and nowadays few people still use it on their machines.

During its launch in 2013 it did not have the success the company had hoped for. The Windows 8.1 version arrived as a solution to solve some Windows 8 problems, mainly the return of the Start menu, which was removed and did not please many fans of the company. But it didn’t work out very well.

But, even so, many companies still use Windows 8.1 today, and with the end of support these computers will become more susceptible to malware attacks of various types, and therefore the importance of updating to another version of the OS before the year next.

If the machine supports Windows 11, it is the most current version. If not, you can still migrate to Windows 10, which will continue to be supported until 2025.