Xbox Series S comes out for less than R$ 2 thousand on offer with cashback – Tecnoblog

Anyone who wants to get into the current generation of consoles from Microsoft can buy the Xbox Series S for a much lower price. the console is on sale for up to R$ 1,832.06for a limited time, in an offer combining the Fast Shop discount with the Zoom cashback.

With Xbox Series S, you can take advantage of a Game Pass membership and play the latest top Xbox games, such as Halo infinite, forza horizon 5, gears 5, Fortnitebetween others.

Xbox Series S and controller in white (Image: Felipe Vinha/Tecnoblog)

O Xbox Series S may seem weaker or not worth it for those looking for the most power available among video games on the market. Still, it is not a device to throw away, especially if you want to continue with access to current games, as it can run some titles at 120 fps and high resolutions, such as 1440p.

It is worth remembering that, as much as it has a lower configuration than the Xbox Series X, it is superior to the Xbox One and also to the PS4, consoles from the previous generation of Microsoft and Sony. It surpasses even the Nintendo Switch, despite not having exactly the same proposal.

In this offer, the Xbox Series S goes for BRL 1,949.00 at the Fast Shop with payment in cash, which is already a price below the R$ 2,799 at launch. The cat’s leap is accumulate 6% cashback that Zoom is offering for purchases at the Fast Shop this Thursday (14): with this, the final value drops to BRL 1,832.06.

Do you have any doubt? We explain how Zoom cashback works. Basically, you just need to be logged into your Zoom account and use the link above to make a purchase on the Fast Shop website. The cashback is deposited in your Zoom account within 35 working days and then you can use the money as you wish, transferring it to your bank account via Pix.

Xbox Series S abandons disc input and runs any game well

A very important alert for those who are going to play or intend to buy an Xbox Series S is that it does not have a slot for physical discs. The console is only compatible with games sold and released on the digital store, the Microsoft Store, which can be downloaded via the Internet.

For this, the device comes with an internal SSD of 512Gb NVME, high speed. It is also compatible with a Microsoft expansion cartridge for those who need more space. There is also the possibility of using HDD or external USB devices to save games from older generations, such as Xbox One and Xbox 360.

You can enter the new generation of Xbox with the Series S (Image: Handout/Microsoft)

Still on the technical side, the Xbox Series S has a custom Zen 2 processor with 8 cores, while the console’s GPU has 4 teraflops, against 12 on the Xbox Series X.

As much as the difference is stark in relation to the Series X, the Series S manages to run all current and classic titles with adequate performance, as we have already exemplified in our analysis. Some also receive improvements thanks to FPS Boost, Microsoft’s own technology.

The Xbox Series S is indeed a well-architected device and one that could be a cost-effective entry into the latest generation of consoles. Be sure to take advantage, for this price or any other lower.

