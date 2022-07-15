Xbox Series S was the best-selling console during Prime Day

Big sales from the little monster!

During the Amazon Prime Daywhich is expected to end today, the Xbox Series S, Microsoft’s new generation entry console, was the best-selling console during the event.

With the excellent sales performance of the Xbox Series S During Amazon Prime Day, several users on Twitter showed images of the console’s purchase confirmation, as well as praising the good price and Microsoft’s move to launch a “next-gen entry console”, with many comparing the little monster to the Xbox 360, which was Microsoft’s most successful console and had a great sales performance here.

In addition to the Xbox Series S, the Xbox controller also appears in the ninth position of best-selling gaming hardware. You can buy the Xbox Series S right now on Amazon Brazil for BRL 2000 clicking here. But run! Amazon Prime Day should end in the next few hours. Check out:

Xbox Series S showing that it’s dominating everything! Best-selling console during Amazon Prime Day. pic.twitter.com/JotCi8SBcd — Gabriel Alset (@GabrielCTXB) July 13, 2022

