Young man killed in accident has stolen cell phone and attempted access to accounts

The family of Carlos Alberto Marques Monteiro, 22, who died in a tragic motorcycle accident last Friday (7/8), went to the police to denounce the theft of the boy’s belongings, taken shortly after the accident, before even after the police arrived at the scene. According to the police report, the cell phone and a wallet with bank cards belonging to the victim disappeared from the scene of the collision.

The accident happened on BR-381, at Km 365, near the restaurant Recanto da Cascata, in So Gonalo do Rio Below, in the Central Region of Minas Gerais. at the time, the biker crashed against a path. The impact was so strong that the large vehicle caught fire. Carlos died instantly.

Fire in the cabin on the way caused high flames (photo: Reproduction/Social Media)

Attempt to hack into bank accounts

According to the complaint by Carlos’ family members, attempts were made to change the passwords of two of the boy’s bank accounts, as e-mail messages arrived at the victim’s electronic address asking for authorization for the changes.

On Wednesday (7/13), an aunt of Carlos posted a text on the young man’s Instagram asking for the return of the goods, as these would be a way of remembering the boy, since, according to the publication, on his cell phone there was “the boy’s whole life.” The post generated a lot of commotion and outrage on social media. Read in full:

“I come to make this post here, to express my immense indignation…

As you all know, on the last day 07/08, my nephew Carlinhos, suffered a tragic motorcycle accident, which resulted in his death…

Everything happened on BR 381, near the city of São Gonalo do Rio Below, my nephew died at that moment, the population that passed by at that time, seeing the whole situation, never worried about that boy who was lying on the ground, they worried about steal every penny from him that was spread at the time of the raid and that still wasn’t enough, a being without any empathy for the next passed by taking his wallet with all his documents and his cell phone, without even thinking that that boy would have a father, a mother, a brother anyway… a whole family that would be waiting for him that day…

This person tried to access Carlinhos’ bank accounts and change the passwords of the cards, on the same day or rather 1 hour after the event, I can’t understand what goes on in someone’s mind to have such a deplorable attitude, but luckily We had access to the accounts and were able to block them immediately.

I come to ask everyone who sees or reads this text to share it, so that you can help us find any trace that might be needed to recover this cell phone because Carlinhos’s entire life was in it, all his studies and work projects, not to mention that it would be a memory of him here with us, a way to comfort us and kill the longing when she presses…

We only know that the person was in a silver car and that he was heading towards So Gonalo, nothing more…

Anyone who has any tracking tips please get in touch, not that we’re not trying to find them anymore, but any help is welcome.

Thanks in advance.”

condolence note

Carlos Monteiro was a civil engineering student at the State University of Minas Gerais (UEMG). The institution published a note of condolence mourning the boy’s death.

“Note of Condolence

The Management Team, teachers and other servers of the University of the State of Minas Gerais – Joo Monlevade Unit express their deepest sorrow for the death of student Carlos Alberto Marque Monteiro. At the opportunity, they offer their sincere condolences to family and friends.”