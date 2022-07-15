‘Your soldiers’ pants can get wet’

The Iranian military warned the United States and Israel today against threatening Iran with force, Iranian media reported, after US President Joe Biden said he would use force as a last resort to prevent Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

“Americans and Zionists (Israel) know very well the price of using the words ‘force against Iran,'” Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, a spokesman for the Iranian Armed Forces, said, according to state media.

“Biden must have been sleepy when he threatened Iran,” he said, adding, “Watch your soldiers’ pants – they can get wet in the Persian Gulf!”

Asked on Israeli television this week whether his earlier statements that he would prevent Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon meant he would use force against Iran, Biden replied: “If that was a last resort, yes.”

On Thursday, Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid signed a joint pledge to stop Iran nuclear weapons, an apparent move to accommodate Israel’s calls for a “credible military threat” from world powers.

Iran denies pursuing nuclear weapons, saying its nuclear program is for exclusively peaceful purposes.

