10 Mutants We Want to See in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Kamala Khan has been confirmed as the franchise’s first mutant – and we can’t wait to see the next ones

This week, “Ms. Marvel” came to an end with a surprising reveal: instead of Inhuman, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) is the first confirmed mutant in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With that, we are already hoping that other mutants that we like so much start to appear in the next productions. Next, we’ve rounded up ten of them. Check out:

MAGNETO

In “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” we saw the return of Patrick Stewart like the Professor Charles Xavier. Why can’t we also expect Ian McKellen put your uniform back on Magnetothis time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Ian McKellen as Magneto in “X-Men” (Reproduction/Fox)

MYSTIC

In the movies, she was always by her side. Magnetothen it would only be logical that mystique appeared again. The mutant with the ability to change her appearance is a fan favorite and certainly one of the most anticipated to return to the big screen.

Actress Rebecca Romjin played Mystique in the first trilogy of “X-Men” (Photo: Playback / Fox)

WOLVERINE

Hugh Jackman I already said that he retired the character, but an invitation to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn’t come every day, does it? One of the most iconic characters in the franchise, we can’t have mutants without the Wolverine. Marvel, make it happen!

Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in “X-Men” (Reproduction/FOX)

VAMPIRE

Another fan favorite is vampirewho in the comics is one of the biggest enemies of captain marvel, which means we already have a hook for her entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. AND Anna Paquin needs to return to the role, as it is adored by fans and generated protests after being cut from “X-Men: Days of Future Past”, in 2014, which won a special version dedicated to the character a while later.

Anna Paquin as Rogue in “X-Men” (Reproduction/FOX)

JEAN GRAY

Despite Sophie Turner be amazing, Famke Janssen should resume the role of Jean Gray in a possible appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In “X-Men: Days of Future Past” (2014), they manage to reverse the events of “X-Men: The Last Stand”, so the mutant is very much alive and ready for her debut in the franchise. At least, that’s what we hope!

Famke Janssen as Jean Gray in “X-Men” (Reproduction/FOX)

CYCLOP

You can’t have the X-Men team without a leader and cyclops is one of the most famous among the mutant commanders. Pair of Jean Gray and beloved by fans, the mutant cannot be missing from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Cyclops in “X-Men” (Reproduction/FOX)

STORM

in the comics, Storm and black Panther form a couple. Despite the King of Wakanda no longer returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, due to the death of Chadwick Boseman, we could see the mutant in the next hero story, which should serve as a tribute to the hero. And, of course, we’d love to see Halle Berry back to paper!

Halle Berry as Storm in “X-Men” (Reproduction/FOX)

KITTY PRIDE

With the power of intangibility, Kitty Pride arrived a little late to the party, only in “X-Men: The Last Stand”, from 2006, and didn’t show much what he came for. The inclusion of the character, played by Elliot Pagein the Marvel Cinematic Universe, would help fill that gap.

Elliot Page as Kitty Pryde in “X-Men” (Reproduction/FOX)

BOBBY DRAKE

in the movies, Bobby dated vampire and then, Kitty Pride. However, in the comics, the character came out as gay, which could bring LGBTQIA+ representation to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, joining him to characters like America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and korg (Taika Waititi).

Bobby Drake in “X-Men” (Reproduction/FOX)

JUBILEE

Another who arrived late to the party and showed up little was the Jubilee. She is not one of the biggest highlights of the X-Men universe, but with the inclusion of younger heroes in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, such as herself. Ms. Marvelin the presence of Jubilee could be pretty cool Not to mention that, with the end of the “To All the Boys” trilogy, Lana Condor is free to return to the role – and she’s already said she’d love to!

Lana Condor played the mutant Jubilee in “X-Men: Apocalypse”, 2016 (Reproduction / Fox)

