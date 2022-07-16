2 universities are destroyed in Mykolaiv

A series of Russian attacks on the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv today destroyed two local universities in order to make restoration “impossible” before the start of the academic year, said Mykolaiv’s head of military administration Vitaliy Kim.

Kim and the city’s mayor, Oleksandr Syenkevych, said at least 10 Russian missiles hit the city in what is the latest in a series of tensions in southern Ukraine.

“Today Russia-Terrorist attacked the 2 biggest universities in Mykolayiv. At least 10 missiles. Now they attack our education. I am asking the universities of all democratic countries to claim that Russia is called for what it really is – terrorist” , wrote Vitaliy Kim when publishing the video of the attack.

Russian officials have yet to comment on the allegations.

Vitaliy Kim claimed in a video that five S-300 missiles hit the National Shipbuilding University (National University of Shipbuilding) and four targeted the National University of Mykolaiv.

On Telegram, Kim stated that he studied at the National University of Mykolaiv, and, saying that the naval university was one of the few that built ships in the post-Soviet era, made a comparison with the hypothesis of a Russian university being destroyed:

“I wonder why they blocked access to the ports, to the sea. Now they are destroying the ports and the naval universities — the only one that exists in Ukraine. How would they react if 5 missiles hit the University of St. Petersburg right now?”, he wrote. .

In addition to the universities, two houses and eleven apartments in a condominium were also affected by the explosions.