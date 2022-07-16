4 Xiaomi products you need to know

Xiaomi is good? This is one of the first questions consumers often ask when thinking about the Chinese company.

The brand’s history began in 2010, when Lei Jun decided to create more affordable smartphones. Currently, the company is the fourth largest in terms of cell phone sales and is present in 84 countries.

In addition to the smartphone, which started it all, Xiaomi also expanded its product catalog with smart watch, drones, home electronics, router, audio accessories and more. And in this content we will present 4 items of the brand you need to know.

Check out!

4. Xiaomi LED Smart Bulb

Transform the mood of your environments by adjusting the color temperature, with a range from 1700k to 6500k or adjust the lamp brightness level between 80 to 950 lumens.

Xiaomi’s smart lamp allows you to customize the lighting of the environment, whether for a white or more yellowish color, and all this via the smartphone app.

Syncing the Bulb Essential lamp to the Mi Home app also allows you to program the light to turn off automatically. The sunrise mode, one of the app’s features, simulates soft yellowish tones to start your day.

You can even connect your lamp to other smart devices to interact with the whole house. In addition, the device has 25,000 hours of use available.

3. Smart Electric Fryer, Xiaomi

Prepare your meals with a voice command! Compatible with Google Assistant and Wi-Fi connectivity, it even offers an OLED screen that allows one-touch fryer settings adjustments! Perfect for your Smart Home.

Xiaomi mobile is not the only thing that the Chinese company does. With the Smart Electric Fryer, you make your meals even healthier with a quick and practical preparation without the use of fat.

The appliance goes beyond the usual electric fryer, and also has other functions, such as defrosting food, dehydrating fruits, cooking vegetables and even making your own yogurt.

Have no idea what to cook? The Air Fryer app has more than 100 recipes available, as well as voice command to turn the device on and off. That is, you can program the cooking of the food to enjoy while the electro works for you.

2. Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker

Control your entire home and program your routine through voice commands while listening to music, podcasts or the latest news.

With Wi-Fi connection and Google Assistant, this speaker allows you to control the whole house and program your routine through voice commands.

Just say “Ok Google” to control the lamps, adjust the room temperature, check your schedule, set alarms and access other connected smart device functions.

Compact and portable, the speaker fits and blends into any environment. In addition, it is worth mentioning that the device prioritizes your privacy, comfort and security.

1. Xiaomi Pad 5 Tablet

Xiaomi’s newest tablet available with 128GB of internal memory and 4GB of RAM, 8720mAh battery capacity and 1920×1200 pixels resolution.

With a large 11” screen, the Xiaomi Pad 5 Tablet can be used to browse your favorite websites, play games, watch streaming and even create and draw. The high image resolution and vivid color gamut allows for a vivid and realistic visual experience, even in bright sunlight.

Xiaomi Pad 5 has a high-performance battery that can last for up to two days of use. The handset is also equipped with an 8MP front camera and a 13MP rear camera. Thin, light and portable, you can take your Xiaomi Pad 5 anywhere.