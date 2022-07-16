5 series to watch while waiting for Uncoupled

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

Netflix is ​​releasing a new eight-part series starring Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother). With over 100 credits to his name, Harris is coming to the streaming platform Netflix with its new comedy series – Uncoupled. Starring the lead role, Harris plays Michael, a man who is stunned when his 17-year-old husband leaves him. Now he has to re-enter the dating scene in the modern world at age 40.

This short but promising series is sure to be full of ups and downs, but it’s certain that the charm and humor of Harris will help you. So with its upcoming release date – July 29 – Check out 5 series to watch while you wait:

Only Murders in The Building

Only Murders In The Building is a mystery comedy series set in an Upper West Side apartment building in New York City. Three tenants discover they’re all obsessed with the same murder mystery podcast, so when a strange death occurs in their building, they decide to investigate for themselves.

The series has as main characters the actors Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomezhaving during the seasons special participations of Sting, Amy Schumer, Dear Delevingne and more.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is an American sitcom with 4 seasons. He throws the audience into the deep end with the main character Kimmy, who has just been rescued from a cult in which she has been imprisoned for 15 years. Now she has to re-enter the modern world wide-eyed. After befriending and moving in with the flamboyant Titus, the two work together to help each other learn about the modern world.

dollface

dollface is an American comedy series that follows Jules, who upon being dumped by her boyfriend after five years of relationship, discovers that she has neglected other important relationships in her life, namely female friendships. Newly single Jules then works to make a living in the world of women while trying to rekindle all the female friendships she left behind.

dollface It is a good choice for those who are looking forward to uncoupledgives Netflix.

How I Met You Father

How I Met Your Father is the recent reboot of the popular series How I Met Your Mother. It’s a modern update of old New York City dating comedies. The series follows a group of friends, all at different stages of their lives, but all struggling in one way or another in their love lives.

Queer As Folk

The newest reboot to hit the big screen is Queer As Folk, based on the 1999 Channel 4 hit. Set in New Orleans, a group of club-going friends find comfort in the gay community. But when a tragic event occurs, they find their lives changed forever. The series follows as they go through their struggles with vulnerability, addiction, grief and love.

Queer As Folk is probably one of the series that will best identify with Uncoupled.